ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

TikTok “violent school threat” trend has Central Coast high schools on high alert

By Melody Waintal
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxFUu_0dP9a4je00

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) Parents and school districts are issuing statements concerned over a social media challenge making violent threats to schools.

San Benito High School District sent out a letter to parents about a "troubling post" going around on the social media platform TikTok, a trend that includes threatening school safety on Friday, Dec. 17.

Hollister Police Department is in contact with the district and said they were not aware of any specific threat to San Benito High School. They also said the videos were not created by any student in the district and don't believe the threat is credible.

"The situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats," San Benito High School District Administration said in the letter, "We ask our families to monitor their children's social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online."

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office also issued a statement saying they are aware of the trend but have not received any specific threats to Santa Cruz County and no verifiable credible threats identifiable in their area.

Greenfield and Gilroy Police were responding to threats planned to happen on Friday, Dec. 17 at "GHS." Greenfield Police said there was no immediate threat to Greenfield High School, but officers were be present on school grounds today and tomorrow.

Gilory High School District decided to take an "an abundance of caution" and cancel classes tomorrow at the Gilroy High School, but school will still be in session for the other campuses in the district.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35F8v9_0dP9a4je00

Shooting threat at Greenfield High and Gilroy High “unfounded,” police say

Gonzalez Unified School District also issued a statement saying they were working closely Gonzalez Police, but they haven't seen any credible threats directed at any of their schools.

Soledad Police Department issued a similar statement asking people to contact the department if they come across any threats on social media.

North Monterey County High School issued a lockdown after receiving threats to campus. Students have since been released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzWOG_0dP9a4je00

Shelter-in-place issued for North Monterey County High School after threat reported to campus

The post TikTok “violent school threat” trend has Central Coast high schools on high alert appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monterey County, CA
Education
County
Monterey County, CA
City
Greenfield, CA
San Benito County, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Monterey County, CA
Entertainment
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
Santa Cruz County, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Greenfield, CA
Government
Hollister, CA
Government
County
San Benito County, CA
City
Hollister, CA
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
San Benito County, CA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Central Coast#San Benito High School#Gilroy Police#Ghs#Greenfield Police#Greenfield High School#The Gilroy High School#Gilroy High#Unified School District#Soledad Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
KION News Channel 5/46

Backyard chickens in Salinas allowed

SALIANS, Calif. (KION) In the City of Salinas get ready to hear some clucking. City Council approved an ordinance that allows for people to own chickens in their backyards.There are several restriction for people who want to keep some hens at home.It's taken Salinas years, to legally allow people to have chickens on their property The post Backyard chickens in Salinas allowed appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy