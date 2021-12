Dying to see more of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin? Square Enix has announced an upcoming live stream in which the game is set to feature. On 18th December, the publisher will be celebrating the franchise's anniversary, as this is the date upon which the first game launched in Japan some 34 years ago. Stranger of Paradise is to be the focus, with the likes of Yoshinori Kitase, Tetsuya Nomura, and Masashi Fujiwara discussing the game and how it connects to the rest of the series. A sub-stream will also be running at the same time, which will be showing a playthrough of the original Final Fantasy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO