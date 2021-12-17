Pedestrian struck, killed along U.S. 29 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was killed in a crash Thursday evening along U.S. 29 in Anderson County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Shockley Ferry Road (U.S. 29) near Richmond Avenue.

Troopers said an SUV driving south on Shockley Ferry Road struck a pedestrian in the roadway. That pedestrian was then hit by a car headed in the opposite direction, according to highway patrol.

The pedestrian died from their injuries at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Neither driver was hurt in the crash.

