AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made...

www.myjournalcourier.com

AFP

Philippines typhoon death toll hits 375

The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year surged to 375 on Monday, as desperate survivors pleaded for urgent supplies of drinking water and food. The Philippine Red Cross reported "complete carnage" in coastal areas after Super Typhoon Rai left homes, hospitals and schools "ripped to shreds". The storm tore off roofs, uprooted trees, toppled concrete power poles, smashed wooden houses to pieces, wiped out crops and flooded villages -- sparking comparisons to the damage caused by Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013. "Our situation is so desperate," said Ferry Asuncion, a street vendor in the hard-hit seaside city of Surigao, which was devastated by the storm.
ENVIRONMENT
Navy Times

US Navy fires laser weapon in Mideast amid drone boat threat

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Navy announced Wednesday it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Mideast, a system that could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. The test Tuesday saw the...
MILITARY
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
CBS News

WorldView: Russia threatens nuclear missile deployment in Europe

Russia said that it would deploy nuclear missiles in Europe in retaliation for any NATO action if the country invades Ukraine. Its foreign minister said NATO needs to engage with Moscow on dialing back tensions. CBS News reporter Haley Ott joins "CBSN AM" from London with more on this story and other international headlines.
MILITARY
natureworldnews.com

Super Typhoon Rai Left Southern Philippines Devastated, Leaving Behind Dozens of Casualties

On Friday, the true extent of the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Rai in the Philippines began to emerge. At least a dozen people have died due to the violent storm, which has closed off several villages from the outside world and has been characterized as "one of the most powerful typhoons to ever hit the southern Philippines" by the chairman of the Philippine Red Cross.
ENVIRONMENT
fox40jackson.com

31 dead, many left roofless after Philippines typhoon

A powerful typhoon left at least 31 people dead, knocked down power and communications in entire provinces and wrought widespread destruction mostly in the central Philippines, officials said Saturday. A governor said her island has been “leveled to the ground.”. Typhoon Rai blew away Friday night into the South...
ENVIRONMENT
emu.edu

EMU intercultural to share southeast Asia adventures this week

EMU’s fall intercultural group returns from their southeast Asia travels this week. They’ll share about their adventures at Wednesday’s 10 a.m. convocation. Watch the livestream on EMU’s FacebookLive page. [You do not need a Facebook account to view.]. intercultural program blog. The group is co-led by...
HARRISONBURG, VA
TheConversationCanada

How the Philippines' President Dutuerte weaponized a Filipino custom during COVID-19

Bayanihan, the Indigenous Filipino custom of group work, has been weaponized by President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines to advance his own power. Historically, bayanihan refers to the Filipino tradition of a community coming together to help families physically lift their wooden houses from one location to another. Now the term refers more to volunteering. But amid a global pandemic, when gathering is the main source of infection, historian Greg Bankoff argues that bayanihan no longer works to help Filipinos overcome challenges. Instead, the traditional practices of bayanihan put people at risk of infection. So it was surprising when Duterte...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

More than 300 dead as monster typhoon batters the Philippines

Manila, Philippines — The death toll rose to at least 375 following the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year, with 56 people still missing and several central towns and provinces grappling with downed communications and power outages and pleading for food and water, officials said Monday. At...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further social restrictions could be imposed on the British public in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions. London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Commentary: Denis Chmoulevitch — With bad information comes great responsibility

Misinformation is not a new concept but the newly crowned online media giants of the 21st century have allowed it to propagate untethered. The avalanche of bad information that journalists and the public face today is one of the defining problems of the century. The father of modern journalism, Walter...
GERMANY
The Independent

AP News Digest 6 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————————-NEW/DEVELOPING——————————————Adds: VIRUS OUTBREAK-ELIZABETH WARREN; BRITAIN-BREXIT; JEFFREY EPSTEIN-MAXWELL TRIAL-EXPLAINER; FILM-LOS ANGELES FILMS CRITICS ASSOCIATION AWARDS; VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIENNA-COVID-VICTIMS; GUATEMALA-MIGRANTS’ BODIES; MEXICO-BRIDGE COLLAPSE; GLF-PNC-CHAMPIONSHIP————————— TOP STORIES —————————CONGRESS-BUDGET — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japanese space tourists depart International Space Station

A Japanese billionaire, his producer and a Russian cosmonaut departed the International Space Station and headed back to Earth wrapping up the first visit by self-paying space tourists to the orbiting outpost in more than a decade.Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa his producer Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin boarded the Russian Soyuz spacecraft, which undocked from the station at 2350 GMT Sunday.They were set to land in the steppes of Kazakhstan at 9:13 a.m. (0313 GMT) Monday about 150 kilometers (about 90 miles) southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan. Maezawa, 46, and his 36-year-old producer were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

2021 Notebook: Redrawing the conversation about race

After 2020 became a year of racial reckoning with the public killing of George Floyd and the protests of injustices against Black people, 2021 offered what can best be described as a follow-up year — a continuation of some familiar story threads with other new ones emerging. Derek Chauvin,...
CHICAGO, IL

