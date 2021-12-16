Person Hospitalized After Domestic Shooting In Hollywood

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Three women are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being shot Saturday night, according to Baltimore City Police. On December 18, around 9:11 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Streeper Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found three women, ages 31, 25, and 60, suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the legs. The three women were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries. The victims told police they were standing outside when an unknown assailant approached on foot and opened fire. Southeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO