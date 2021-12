The world of The Goonies is apparently not dying anytime soon. On Wednesday, it was announced (via Variety) that a television project inspired by the iconic 1980s film is currently in the works for Disney+. The project, which is titled Our Time, will focus on a teacher who helps her students re-create, shot-for-shot, the original movie. The series hails from Warner Bros. TV, and was previously in development into a pilot for Fox, before it was passed on for reportedly skewing "too young" for the network. Sarah Watson (The Bold Type, Parenthood) wrote the pilot script, and The Donner Company and Amblin are involved to produce.

