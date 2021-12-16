ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

A decade later, North Korea under Kim Jong Un is even more isolated and oppressed

By Victoria Kim
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yt47k_0dP9YETP00

The chubby-cheeked 27-year-old trudged alongside his father's hearse that snowy, overcast day 10 years ago , gazing downward and away from the gaggle of cameras trained on him.

With his father's abrupt passing , Kim Jong Un, third-generation heir to one of the world's last communist bastions, was now in charge of North Korea and its 25 million people.

"The Kim Jong Un regime will not last long," his half brother told a Japanese journalist . "North Korea as we know it is over," a White House veteran wrote in an op-ed . Even on the streets of the capital, Pyongyang, where criticizing the Kim dynasty is verboten, whispers arose about his youth, inexperience and murky parentage.

The younger Kim's rule over North Korea after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, on Dec. 17, 2011, began both with some optimism that his age and education in the West could lead to reforms, and rattled nerves as to what might happen if he failed to hold on to power.

As he marks a decade at the helm this week, both the expectations for change and skepticism of his grip on power are long since gone. North Korea's millennial autocrat has surpassed his father and grandfather in nuclear ambition, economic experimentation and bold diplomacy, solidifying his rule more swiftly and securely than most inside and outside the country could have imagined.

Kim has not only purged hundreds who could pose a threat to his power — including both his uncle and the half brother, Kim Jong Nam, who questioned him — but also dramatically increased the country's nuclear and cybercapabilities and rubbed shoulders with world leaders, including the president of the United States.

At the same time, the country's economy is in tatters from sanctions imposed after Pyongyang's nuclear and missiles tests, and North Korea is once again facing food shortages and the possibility of starvation, far from Kim's promise early in his tenure that his people would never have to tighten their belts again. The country is hermetically closed off to people, goods and information, the crackdown dramatically dialed up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his rule, the nation has veered closer to conflict with the U.S. than it had in decades.

Cho Chung Hui, who worked as a local bureaucrat in North Korea before he fled the country in 2011, said when Kim was introduced as heir apparent in the months before his father's death, he and other North Koreans reacted with "half expectation, half concern."

Watching Kim choose to invest on building up his nuclear arsenal and reject outside offers of vaccines during COVID-19, though, it's become clear that ultimately, the "Great Successor" was just as focused on dynastic survival as the Kims before him, Cho said.

"He says he thinks of the people and puts them first, but at the end of the day, to maintain his power, it doesn't matter to him if people go hungry or starve to death," said Cho, now a research director at the Seoul-based nonprofit Good Farmers.

Now 37, Kim is about the age that his grandfather and North Korea's founder, Kim Il Sung, was when the latter began his nearly half-century rule over the country, which lasted from 1948 to 1994. As presidents and pandemics come and go elsewhere in the world, the first 10 years of Kim Jong Un's rule could be the trial and error that sets the stage for the decades ahead.

In his first years in power, Kim set out on a parallel quest to develop the country's nuclear program and to improve its economy, making strides on both fronts. He built ski resorts and skyscrapers, and market activity and trade with China picked up. He test-fired many more missiles than his father and grandfather combined, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, and conducted what Pyongyang said was a successful test of a hydrogen bomb, after which he declared the nation's nuclear goals were met.

Gu Dae Myeong, who worked in construction and ran an import-export business in Pyongyang in the first part of Kim's rule, said that despite the economic activity, it soon became apparent the fundamental oppressive controls of North Korean society remained steadfast.

"People had hopes for this young leader, but nothing had changed," said Gu, who ultimately chose to leave in 2016. "Under Kim Jong Un, the control only intensified day by day and became more and more meticulous."

In 2018, Kim ventured onto the world stage, looking for relief from international sanctions to finally get his country on a path to economic development. When those efforts fizzled, with his second summit with President Trump ending without a deal, it seemed to mark a turning point for Kim in rethinking his statesmanship, said Rachel Minyoung Lee, a former North Korean media analyst for the U.S. government and a nonresident fellow of the website 38 North.

"You can see North Korea treading very carefully," she said. "They're not going to return [to negotiations] until they have some kind of reassurance."

Kim, who has been open to publicly acknowledging failures, unlike his reticent father, apologized to his people in a tearful speech at a military parade last year for the country's dire economic straits.

“Our people have placed trust, as high as sky and as deep as sea, on me, but I have failed to always live up to it satisfactorily,” he said.

While Kim was traveling to Singapore, Vietnam, Russia and China for his summitry, the country was becoming more and more ruthless in its crackdowns on North Koreans trying to escape overland into China or anyone accessing information about the outside world. The number of refugees who managed to leave plummeted to just over 1,000 arriving in South Korea in 2019 from more than 2,700 in 2011, and the punishments have become increasingly brutal.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Kim has been using the threat of the virus as a justification for furthering the country's isolation, observers said. Late last year, North Korea created new laws imposing harsh penalties of up to 15 years at a labor camp for distributing South Korean videos or music, according to a document reported by the site Daily NK.

Seven people have been publicly executed for watching or distributing South Korean videos, according to a new report by the Seoul-based Transitional Justice Working Group, which tracks executions in North Korea.

"He appears to be trying to retake control of three things the North Korean government lost during the famine of the 1990s: the border, the movement of people and products, and the minds of the people," said Lina Yoon, a senior researcher with Human Rights Watch. "He cannot control minds, but with this new law he can control what they say and how they express it."

For Gu, the Pyongyang businessman who was once a staunch loyalist, Kim's increased control and oppression have been personally devastating. In 2019, his wife and 21-year-old son were caught while trying to escape through China and sent back. He hasn't heard from them since and fears the worst, knowing the conditions in North Korea's political prisons.

This month, he self-published a memoir about his life in North Korea titled "Bubble."

"No matter where you are in society," he said of his existence in North Korea, "you can disappear without a trace."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

‘Squid Game’ smuggler set to die by firing squad in North Korea: report

A smuggler who sold copies of Netflix’s smash hit series “Squid Game” in North Korea has been sentenced to death by firing squad, according to a report. The man allegedly smuggled copies of the Korean-language show on USB drives from China into North Korea, where seven high school students were caught watching the footage, sources told Radio Free Asia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kim Jong-un: North Korean leader’s longest absence in seven years sparks new health rumours

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has not been seen in public for more than a month, the latest absence in a series of breaks this year and sparking new rumours of possible ill health.This is the longest Mr Kim has remained out of public view and activities since 2014, a six-week absence that ended with him returning with the addition of a walking stick.The North Korean leader was last seen in state media reports on 12 October, which detailed his attendance at a missile exhibition in Pyongyang the day before. Since then there have been no media reports involving Mr...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Il Sung
Person
Kim Jong Il
Seattle Times

She fled North Korea, but South Korea put her in prison

SEOUL, South Korea — Song Chun-son, a duck farmworker, endured 2½ years in a North Korean labor camp and was later coerced to work for its secret police, the Ministry of State Security. Then she defected to South Korea in 2018, trying to start a new life here. She studied to become a caretaker for nursing home patients while working part time as a waitress.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea orders people to pay for candies as gifts from leader Kim Jong Un

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Local governments in North Korea are scrambling to make candies in preparation for a nationwide celebration of leader Kim Jong Un’s birthday in January, but the government is forcing hungry citizens to pay for it, sources in the country told RFA.
POLITICS
New York Post

North Korea bans leather coats after Kim Jong-un sparks copycat craze

Kim Jong-un has reportedly banned citizens in North Korea from wearing leather coats — because they are copying his signature look. The style-conscious dictator originally wore his black trenchcoat in 2019 and was wearing it last week when he appeared after returning following his longest absence in seven years. Kim’s...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Japanese#White House
oc-breeze.com

Rep. Young Kim urges Biden Administration to oppose end-of-war declaration for Korean War

U.S. Representative Young Kim (CA-39) warned the Biden administration of the consequences of offering a unilateral end-of-war declaration for the Korean War without firm commitments and progress from the Kim regime to support a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea and respect the basic human rights of the North Korean people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nhpbs.org

WHY SLAVERY? North Korea's Secret Slaves: Dollar Heroes

With the promise of payment and honor, thousands of North Koreans are sent abroad, only to find themselves under constant surveillance and working in harsh conditions - with wages transferred to the government. The film shows how the country and globalization have made a pact: underpaid workers toil for the dictator's nuclear program while the United Nations and the European Union look away.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Cosmopolitan

North Korean student sentenced to death for smuggling copies of Squid Game

A student in North Korea has been sentenced death for smuggling copies of Netflix's hit series, Squid Game, into the country. The student is believed to have smuggled the prohibited series into the Communist state from China on a concealed USB drive, and sources say he's due to be executed by firing squad – one of the brutal ways players of the fictionalised game are killed in the series.
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Pictures worth a thousand weapons? Kim Jong Un's image politics

From the youthful party functionary to the leader riding a horse through mountain snows, North Korea has sought to portray Kim Jong Un as increasingly both authoritative and popular over his decade in power. - White horse - Image was "particularly important" to Kim when he was rushed into power after the death of his father Kim Jong Il on December 17, 2011, said Jean Lee, senior fellow at the Wilson Center.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

North Korea Is Executing People Over ‘Vicious Cancer’ K-Pop, Rights Group Warns

At least seven North Koreans have been executed for their taste in K-pop music in the last decade, according to a human rights group. The Transitional Justice Working Group interviewed hundreds of people who defected from the rogue nation and are helping shed light on the horrific human rights abuses carried out by Kim Jong Un’s dictatorship. Listening to and distributing the popular South Korean music is a crime punishable by death, the report claims. “The families of those being executed were often forced to watch the execution,” defectors told the group. Kim passed a law last December making the distribution of any South Korean entertainment, which he called a “vicious cancer,” punishable by death because, as he put it, it “corrupts North Koreans’ minds.”
ASIA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
232K+
Followers
50K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy