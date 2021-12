Disney World Update – Major Observations from My Most Recent Trip. As some may have noticed, MtM’s Diamond member meetup in Orlando recently wrapped up. Among other fun-filled events, many of us visited Epcot for an eventful day and lively night. Several members took in other parks, as well. As a Disney World fan who hasn’t been to any park in almost two years, I had much to absorb since my last visit. We’ll be back on a family trip in late January, so this was also a great opportunity to reacquaint myself prior. Here’s my Disney World update, including my takes from the recent visit.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO