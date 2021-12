The holidays are an especially busy time for air travel in the United States. People are going on vacations or on trips to visit family, which is why it’s important to be aware of all the current policies in place when it comes to travel restrictions. It’s also good to be prepared for possibly how busy the airports will be during this time, and luckily, we just found out what busy days you should be aware of if you’re traveling through Orlando!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO