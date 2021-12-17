ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

Dawson Springs man surprised when Pres. Biden talks in front of his home after touring tornado damage

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) Dawson Springs residents continue their road to recovery a day after President Biden surveyed the town’s tornado damage. Among them is a man who lived right behind where the president discussed the damage to the nation.

The president spoke in front of a tornado damaged house on East Keigan Street after he saw the tornado damage in this neighborhood, right in front of Charlie Cruz’s home.

Dawson Springs recall meeting Pres. Biden, offering him dinner if he returns

“I was just like, ‘Wow.’ It’s just like, nothing like this has ever happened before. At least that was a positive for me. The only thing I can make good out of it,” said Cruz.

The president spoke in his neighborhood after touring the tornado damage in northern Dawson Springs. But Cruz said he left his home ten minutes before the president spoke with his house in the background, and ten minutes before everyone saw it.

“Everybody was calling me, and said, ‘look at the news! The president is right in front of your house.’ i said, ‘What?!?'” he recalled.

President Biden tours storm damage in western Kentucky

Cruz was back at his home today continuing to find what he could salvage from his home of three years. He says his house was insured, and is working on a more permanent place to stay. Cruz also appreciated everyone checking in on him since the tornado happened.

Cruz also thought that the president’s comments were very meaningful, and that it showed he really cared about the people here in town.

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

