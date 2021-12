Tracey McGee and her husband were home in Dawson Springs when Friday night's tornado nearly killed them. “All of a sudden, the power went out and he said, 'Here it comes. I’m holding on to you, hold on to me,'" McGee said about her husband's hushed words to her as the tornado ripped through their home. "We felt the house pick up and sit back down."

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO