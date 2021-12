Since 2018, the Cavazos family has been fighting to keep their 6.5 acres of property, located along the United States-Mexico border, from being taken away for the construction of former President Donald Trump's proposed border wall. In April this year, a federal judge ruled that the federal government could take "immediate possession" of their land. However, the Biden administration will return the land to its owners. The decision has given hope to the Cavazoses, who believed that the case would be dropped under the Biden administration. Additionally, the federal government will return seized land to several other families and landowners, CNN reports.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO