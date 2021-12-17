Winter Themed Max Raid Event Now Live For Pokemon Sword/Shield

A new Dragon-type Pokemon is coming to Pokemon Go, and this one will have its Shiny form immediately introduced to the game. Earlier today, Pokemon Go revealed new details about the Dragonspiral Descent event, a new event that runs from December 7th to December 12th. As its name suggests, the Dragonspiral Descent event focuses on Pokemon found at the Dragonspiral Tower, a location in the Unova region. The event will feature increased spawn rates of Fire-type, Electric-type, and Ice-type Pokemon, including Pokemon like Vulpix, Seel, Dratini, Dragonair, Mareep, Sneasel, Trapinch, Vibrava, Blitzle, Darumaka and Deino. Dragonair, Vibrava, and Deino will all be rare encounters during the event.
Comments / 0