Winter Themed Max Raid Event Now Live For Pokemon Sword/Shield

The first-ever Pokemon Go Tour: Live events have their official dates and locations, and if you plan on going, you best start preparing for a long flight this coming February. Pokemon Go Tour: Live is a new type of in-person event for Niantic's mobile creature catcher. If you're able to attend, you'll get to explore real-world habitats themed around various Pokemon regions and filled with their own unique collection challenges. You'll be able to complete up to six Pokemon Go Special Trades during the event, access event-exclusive special research, and take snapshots for a surprise encounter. There's also a load of timed incentives, bonuses, and rewards you can take advantage of during each event - you can check out the full list through Niantic's website.

