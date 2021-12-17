ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Lexus shows off RZ 450e battery-electric SUV

By Kyle Hyatt
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, it was only a matter of time before Lexus got in on the hot, battery-electric SUV action that its parent company Toyota and its partner Subaru are into, and now that time has arrived. Lexus decided to show off its RZ 450e...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Is the Most Reliable Car You Can Buy Today

Consumer Reports recently released its annual reliability report, and once again, Japanese brands dominated just as they did across the pond, with the Mazda MX-5 being named the UK's most reliable car. Consumer Reports gives a brand a score out of 100, and the average is usually between 41 to 60 points. The average reliability for Asian brands is 62, followed by European manufacturers with 44, and domestic brands on 18 points.
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Suv#Lexus Is#Bz4x
CAR AND DRIVER

Toyota and Lexus Show Off Tons of Future EV Concepts

Toyota and Lexus have finally shared some big plans for their future EV lineups. The company's massive dump of concept cars includes a Toyota pickup truck, a Lexus supercar, a baby Land Cruiser, electric three-row SUVs, sedans, and even some funky cargo vans. There's not much information about what will power these new models or how big their battery packs will be, but there's still plenty to look at. The company says it will offer 30 electric models by 2030 and claims to be working on solid-state batteries for both Toyota and Lexus models.
CARS
Carscoops

Consumer Reports Reveals Most And Least Reliable Cars And Brands For 2021

Consumer Reports has published its annual reliability study and while almost two dozen new vehicles were added to its list of recommended vehicles, a dozen lost their recommendation. Each year, Consumer Reports gathers reliability data through online questionnaires sent to its members. Vehicle owners are asked about any problems their...
CARS
insideevs.com

How Is Hyundai's Hydrogen Car Bet Working Out?

For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
TechCrunch

Tesla is now selling a $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids

The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids” is available to purchase on Tesla’s site for $1,900 — a steep price relative to your average Power Wheels, but the lowest-priced vehicle in Tesla’s existing lineup by far. And the Cyberquad’s materials are a cut above your average battery electric kid car, with a “full steel frame,” along with cushioned seating and fully adjustable suspension.
CARS
CNET

Drive home in the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

If you're shopping for a new car right now, you know prices are high. Really high. We're here to show you a $40,000-plus budget isn't required. Below are our top picks for the best SUVs and crossovers under $35,000. That's the best part of this list: you don't need fork...
BUYING CARS
CNET

Every electric car and its range for 2021

If you're thinking about putting an electric car in the driveway, there's likely a defining factor: driving range. That is, how far an EV will go on a single charge before needing to be plugged in. It's a crucial part of ensuring an electric car fits your lifestyle and won't be a burden. Let's face it, EVs aren't for everyone, at least not yet.
CARS
Motor1.com

Genesis GV90 Flagship Electric SUV Imagined In Unofficial Renderings

The Genesis GV90 full-size electric SUV is currently underway – that's if we're to believe the recent rumor that surfaced last week. There was no information about the upcoming model yet, but this isn’t the first time we've heard about this report. The nameplate came to light in 2020 and was pegged to rival the BMW X7 in the luxury SUV arena as Genesis' flagship model.
CARS
insideevs.com

Toyota And Lexus Preview EV Onslaught, Unveil 15 Upcoming Models

Toyota Motor Co CEO Akio Toyoda hosted a press briefing today on the company’s battery electric vehicle strategies and revealed no fewer than 15 Toyota and Lexus BEVs that it is readying for market launch, in addition to the all-new Toyota bZ4X coming next year. During the presentation, the...
CARS
CNET

Best luxury SUV to buy for 2021

Sure, you can spend over $100,000 on a luxury SUV, but seriously, you don't have to. You can spend a more modest amount and still go home with a prestigiously badged SUV. You have options and we want to help you sort through them all. No matter if you're shopping on the low end of the luxury SUV spectrum or you want to spend mortgage-like amounts of money, we have a choice for you.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Polestar 2 Single Motor Bests Tesla Model 3 With 270 Range

Tesla is the yardstick that many electric vehicles are measured by, but Polestar has one upped them in the all-important range category. In particular, the Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor has been given a range of 270 miles (435 km) by the EPA. That’s one of the best ratings in its class and it beats the 263 mile (423 km) Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive by a thin margin.
CARS
insideevs.com

Lexus Electrified Sport Concept Hints At Future Electric Hypercar

Probably the most exciting out of all the electric vehicles shown by Toyota today is the Lexus Electrified Sport study that announces the automaker’s intention to make an all-electric hypercar. Interestingly, Lexus has opted to retain the proportions of the original LFA, so this means it has a long hood and a small greenhouse set way back in the car.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How Far Can You Tow With an Electric Truck?

As more and more types of vehicles become electrified, a persistent question has hung over all-electric pickup trucks: What happens when you tow? Now that the first mass-production, long-range, all-electric pickup truck—the 2021 Rivian R1T—is on the market, we can find out. With more than 100 years of...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy