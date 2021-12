The Mazda MX-5 Miata isn't only loved for the fact that it offers sports car thrills at an attainable price, but also because it's one of the most reliable cars you can buy. It's been decades since the first MX-5 was launched but Mazda has successfully managed to maintain the car's simplicity into the 21st century and not weigh it down with needless electronics or complex powertrains. As dependable as the little Mazda is, one would think that even the MX-5 wouldn't be able to survive a savage fire that left the model you see here a total mess. But Miata fan Jacob Snell has given this severely burned drop-top - a Mazdaspeed Miata - a second chance.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO