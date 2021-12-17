ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Spoken Word Audio On The Rise

Cover picture for the articleSomerville, NJ (December 16, 2021)—According to a new report released by NPR and Edison Research, spoken word’s share of audio listening has increased by 40% over the last seven years—8% just in the last year—increasing spoken word audio’s share of time versus music listening....

Eventide’s Retrospective Flashback #8 Highlights Its H969 Harmonizer®

Little Ferry, NJ – As part of its ongoing 50th Anniversary celebration, Eventide’s Flashback Series, which highlights groundbreaking legacy Eventide products that solidified the company as an audio technology leader, continues with the latest installment — Flashback #8: The H969 Harmonizer® (1984). The H969 ProPitch Harmonizer,...
Spotify Versus Spoken Giants: The Comedy Rift, Explained

Global rights administration firm Spoken Giants has a bone to pick with music streaming service Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). The disagreement has caused Spotify to drop tons of comedian audio from its library in one fell swoop. Article continues below advertisement. Here's why there's a rift between Spoken Giants and Spotify. Will...
Virtuoso Guitarist Oz Noy Details his Inspirations, Celestion and … the F-Word

New York, NY (December 16, 2021) — Fusing deep jazz scholarship with rock and R&B sensibilities, Oz Noy is the clear the heir apparent to guitar greats such as Al DiMeola, Allan Holdsworth, John McLaughlin, and George Benson. Having enjoyed a professional career as a teenager in his native Israel, he arrived in New York City in 1996 and quickly found himself collaborating with the best musicians in the business on their projects and his own studio albums. His tenth, Snapdragon, features Dennis Chambers, Dave Weckl, and Zappa alum Vinnie Colaiuta on drums; Will Lee and John Pattituci on bass; and the late Wallace Rooney on trumpet. He recently spoke with Celestion to discuss his influences, love of live music, and lifelong relationship with Celestion speakers.
BRUCE DICKINSON Says Standing On Stage By Himself For His Spoken-Word Shows Is ‘Absolutely Terrifying’

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson spoke to BBC Radio Scotland‘s “The Afternoon Show” about his upcoming spoken-word gig at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on December 10. Asked if it takes a different type of courage to stand in a front of an audience without a backing band and a huge production, Dickinson said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “It’s terrifying. It’s absolutely terrifying. I’ve got a little carpet that I stand on, which appears… I requested a carpet to stand on. And there’s a little table and a glass of water and, more often than not, a bottle of beer. And that’s it. I’ve got some slides and I just riff around the whole thing. There’s a bit of physical comedy involved as well, which I won’t go into, but if you are of a nervous disposition and don’t like talking about drummers in anatomical detail, then you should stay away. And I hasten to add, there are some naughty bits and I’m not shy of using the odd naughty word from time to time that I couldn’t possibly say on the radio.”
Spoken Word at the Mansion House - December

Our Spoken Word event for December will feature Vicky Foster, Roy, Cath Holland, Saint Vespaluus and Janaya Pickett. Spoken Word events encompass a huge variety of writing and performance styles, from the intimately personal and heart-breaking to the uproariously funny and celebratory. Poetry in all its forms will be the main feature, along with memoirs, stories, monologues and any number of almost-indefinable types of prose!
Gear Club Podcast #80 Features Conversation with Ed Stasium

— Part one of a two-part interview, this episode features Stasium discussing his eventful career spanning almost 50 years — New York, NY — The latest episode of Gear Club Podcast, “Episode 80: Good to Be Lucky with Ed Stasium (Part 1),” is now live online at https://bit.ly/80EdStasium, where you’ll also find a preview of, and a link to, a playlist of iconic recordings Stasium has worked on.
Write a spoken word poem, rap or song and win tickets to ‘Hamilton’

Attention students! Dayton Live is offering a chance to win tickets to “Hamilton” in a contest titled Founding Fathers Cypher. A cypher is defined as a gathering of rappers, beatboxers and/or poets who take turns performing their work. Student poets, writers, rhymers and rappers are encouraged to write...
AUDIO: Words of Chizuk in Preparation for Shovavim from the Sanz Klausenberger Rebbe ZT”L

‘Bringing healing and preventing illness amongst us.’ Excerpted from a Chumash Shiur Parshas Vayechei 5744. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at general@thelakewoodscoop.com.
Mix Live Blog: 10 Gift Ideas for Audio Pros

Trouble deciding what to get your favorite audio pro? Or more likely, your family has trouble figuring out what to get you for the holidays? In the old days, I’d say, “Leave a copy of this on your coffee table so your partner can see it,” but now you can simply send them a link. I can’t guarantee that you’ll never get another ugly sweater, but these ideas will point them in the right direction.
Evocative Sounds from the Americas: Orchestral Tools announces Andea by Richard Harvey

Berlin, December 8, 2021— Orchestral Tools have announced Andea by Richard Harvey, a unique collaboration between the leading sample library design company and the composer and instrumentalist. Andea compiles an unrivaled collection of wind, plucked, and percussion instrumentation captured from Harvey’s personal collection that provides the modern composer with an array of evocative South and Central American sounds perfect for use in a wide range of composing, scoring, and sound design capacities. Andea is available now for an introductory price of €249 through December 21st from the Orchestral Tools website, the regular price will be €399. For more information or to purchase, please click here.
TikTok’s Couch Guy has spoken out

Claiming innocence, he’s concerned about how the whole thing got so invasive so quickly. The weird thing about memes and the internet is that, whenever someone goes viral, we tend to see them as a figure who exists in that very moment, rather than a person with their own history. Couch Guy was one of the most famous (or infamous) examples of this in 2021: a college student who was filmed being surprised by his long-distance girlfriend Lauren and, subsequently, was framed as the creator of all infidelity. For a while, he was the worst person on TikTok. Now, he’s revealed his identity — his name is Robert McCoy — and has reacted to his public reckoning. Understandably, he’s not too happy about it.
Disintegrate Audio

Join us for Disintegrate Audio's Liverpool debut! Early week DnB for only £3! Presenting Liverpool's finest, heaviest selectas. SEE YOU IN THE DANCE!. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
RECORDING ACADEMY® PRODUCERS & ENGINEERS WING® ANNOUNCES 2021–2022 STEERING COMMITTEE

Santa Monica, Calif. — The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® has announced its 2021–2022 Steering Committee. The newly seated Committee consists of a diverse array of music engineers, producers and studio professionals who, building upon the significant legacy established by prior Steering Committees, will work to address key issues confronting music production and promote meaningful solutions to help move the industry forward.
Motion Picture Sound Editors to Honor Supervising Sound Editor Anthony “Chic” Ciccolini, III with Career Achievement Award

69th MPSE Golden Reel Awards to be held as a global, virtual event on March 13th. Studio City, California – December 13, 2021 – The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) will honor Supervising Sound Editor Anthony “Chic” Ciccolini, III with its 2022 MPSE Career Achievement Award. He will receive the honor at the 69th MPSE Golden Reel Awards, set for March 13, 2022, as an international virtual event.
Genelec monitors educate the next generation of audio talent in Shanghai

NATICK, MA — The Shanghai Vocational School of Contemporary Music has a noble aim: to cultivate professional talents in modern music production and performance. With the support of the Shanghai Municipal Government, it has set about this undertaking by creating a studio complex that will establish a high-level music training base to cultivate market-oriented students. Ensuring that the students are using the best possible equipment, Genelec Smart Active Monitors™ have been installed throughout the new facility.
