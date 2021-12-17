Report: Spoken Word Audio On The Rise

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson spoke to BBC Radio Scotland‘s “The Afternoon Show” about his upcoming spoken-word gig at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on December 10. Asked if it takes a different type of courage to stand in a front of an audience without a backing band and a huge production, Dickinson said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “It’s terrifying. It’s absolutely terrifying. I’ve got a little carpet that I stand on, which appears… I requested a carpet to stand on. And there’s a little table and a glass of water and, more often than not, a bottle of beer. And that’s it. I’ve got some slides and I just riff around the whole thing. There’s a bit of physical comedy involved as well, which I won’t go into, but if you are of a nervous disposition and don’t like talking about drummers in anatomical detail, then you should stay away. And I hasten to add, there are some naughty bits and I’m not shy of using the odd naughty word from time to time that I couldn’t possibly say on the radio.”

