Report: Spoken Word Audio On The Rise

New York, NY (December 16, 2021) — Fusing deep jazz scholarship with rock and R&B sensibilities, Oz Noy is the clear the heir apparent to guitar greats such as Al DiMeola, Allan Holdsworth, John McLaughlin, and George Benson. Having enjoyed a professional career as a teenager in his native Israel, he arrived in New York City in 1996 and quickly found himself collaborating with the best musicians in the business on their projects and his own studio albums. His tenth, Snapdragon, features Dennis Chambers, Dave Weckl, and Zappa alum Vinnie Colaiuta on drums; Will Lee and John Pattituci on bass; and the late Wallace Rooney on trumpet. He recently spoke with Celestion to discuss his influences, love of live music, and lifelong relationship with Celestion speakers.
