Hockey

Women’s hockey notes: PHF and PWHPA will send players to ECHL All-Star Game

By Marisa Ingemi
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ECHL, a midlevel men’s minor league, has had a relationship with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association before, when four PWHPA players were a part of the ECHL’s 2020 All-Star Game in Wichita, Kansas. Women’s hockey will have an even larger footprint in this year’s...

www.seattletimes.com

