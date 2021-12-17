ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden concedes Build Back Better plan likely won't pass before Christmas deadline

By Elizabeth Faddis
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

P resident Joe Biden conceded Congress will likely not pass a $1.85 trillion social welfare and green energy bill that is central to his administration's agenda this year.

"I had a productive call with Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer earlier today," Biden said in a White House statement Thursday. "I briefed them on the most recent discussions that my staff and I have held with Sen. [Joe] Manchin about Build Back Better."

Manchin, a West Virginia centrist Democrat, "has reiterated his support for Build Back Better funding at the level of the framework plan I announced in September. I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition," Biden added.

"My team and I are having ongoing discussions with Sen. Manchin. That work will continue next week. It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needs to enable a Senate vote," Biden continued. "We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead. Leader Schumer and I are determined to see the bill successfully on the floor as early as possible."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer previously said his hope was that the Senate would pass Build Back Better before Christmas, which is nine days away. Leadership upped the urgency for passing the measure after the United States reported the November inflation rate had risen to 6.8%, the highest level since 1982.

Manchin was seeking changes to the green energy provisions, arguing climate change was addressed in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Biden signed into law last month, and was opposed to a plan to provide four weeks of paid family and medical leave, which he said should be negotiated separately and passed with cooperation from Republicans.

“I have concerns,” Manchin previously said. “We are talking about making major changes in our tax code, talking about a major overhaul of our social reforms, and we’re talking about a tremendous overhaul of our climate positions. And we’ve done an awful lot on clean climate with the infrastructure bill.”

Just one Democrat can sink the bill in the Senate, which is evenly split. Schumer was negotiating with the Senate parliamentarian on meeting special requirements that will allow Democrats to pass the measure with only 51 votes instead of the usual 60 votes. Vice President Kamala Harris could cast the tiebreaking vote but only if all 50 Democrats, including Manchin, vote for the bill.

The Senate parliamentarian ruled Thursday that the measure cannot include a provision that would legalize millions of workers currently living illegally in the U.S.

The Build Back Better plan "is urgently needed" to lower the costs of prescription drugs, healthcare, childcare, and more, Biden said in his statement.

mediaite.com

‘He Doesn’t Have the Guts’: Bernie Sanders Tears Into Joe Manchin for Killing Build Back Better Bill

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) railed at Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for pulling the plug on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Manchin announced on Fox News Sunday that he won’t support the bill, which virtually torpedoes months of effort by the Democrats to get that legislation passed in Congress. CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sanders for his response on State of the Union, and he bitterly commented that Manchin “will have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia, to tell him why he doesn’t have the guts to take on the drug companies, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, why he is not prepared to expand home healthcare…”
State
Washington State
State
West Virginia State
Business Insider

Manchin 'refused' to take White House call as top Biden officials sought to 'head him off' before tanking the Build Back Better bill on Fox News: report

Manchin "refused to take a call from White House staff" before his Build Back Better announcement, per Politico. Less than half an hour before his Fox News interview, Manchin told an aide to call the White House. Biden officials tried to intercept Manchin but were unsuccessful, according to the report.
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
CNBC

Goldman cuts GDP forecast after Sen. Manchin says he won't support Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan

The apparent failure of President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" plan means that economic growth could be weaker than expected next year, according to Goldman Sachs. The plan hit a significant road block on Sunday when West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said he would not support the legislation, meaning that the bill does not have enough votes to pass the Senate.
The Independent

Why Democrats are stuck with Joe Manchin – even as he keeps foiling Biden’s agenda

Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate spent plenty of time cursing Sen Joe Manchin’s name after he came out against their proposed Build Back Better legislation, and with good reason. With only 50 votes in the upper chamber, Democrats need every member of their caucus to vote in line, and, as a conservative Democrat from a staunchly Republican state, Mr Manchin has become the gatekeeper for any Democratic policy. Even if he weren’t the 50th vote, as chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, he would hold an incredible amount of power.But as the White House...
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s giant social and climate spending bill last week appeared stalled in the U.S. Senate for some time to come, a deep frustration for congressional Democrats who aimed to pass the ambitious package by the Christmas recess. Adding to this, West Virginia Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday said he was […] The post Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WashingtonExaminer

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

