Biden concedes Build Back Better plan likely won't pass before Christmas deadline

P resident Joe Biden conceded Congress will likely not pass a $1.85 trillion social welfare and green energy bill that is central to his administration's agenda this year.

"I had a productive call with Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer earlier today," Biden said in a White House statement Thursday. "I briefed them on the most recent discussions that my staff and I have held with Sen. [Joe] Manchin about Build Back Better."

Manchin, a West Virginia centrist Democrat, "has reiterated his support for Build Back Better funding at the level of the framework plan I announced in September. I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition," Biden added.

"My team and I are having ongoing discussions with Sen. Manchin. That work will continue next week. It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needs to enable a Senate vote," Biden continued. "We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead. Leader Schumer and I are determined to see the bill successfully on the floor as early as possible."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer previously said his hope was that the Senate would pass Build Back Better before Christmas, which is nine days away. Leadership upped the urgency for passing the measure after the United States reported the November inflation rate had risen to 6.8%, the highest level since 1982.

Manchin was seeking changes to the green energy provisions, arguing climate change was addressed in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Biden signed into law last month, and was opposed to a plan to provide four weeks of paid family and medical leave, which he said should be negotiated separately and passed with cooperation from Republicans.

“I have concerns,” Manchin previously said. “We are talking about making major changes in our tax code, talking about a major overhaul of our social reforms, and we’re talking about a tremendous overhaul of our climate positions. And we’ve done an awful lot on clean climate with the infrastructure bill.”

Just one Democrat can sink the bill in the Senate, which is evenly split. Schumer was negotiating with the Senate parliamentarian on meeting special requirements that will allow Democrats to pass the measure with only 51 votes instead of the usual 60 votes. Vice President Kamala Harris could cast the tiebreaking vote but only if all 50 Democrats, including Manchin, vote for the bill.

The Senate parliamentarian ruled Thursday that the measure cannot include a provision that would legalize millions of workers currently living illegally in the U.S.

The Build Back Better plan "is urgently needed" to lower the costs of prescription drugs, healthcare, childcare, and more, Biden said in his statement.

