Netflix stock tracks for worst month since September 2019 — Trader on what's next

Big Tech dragged the broader market lower today, as investors rotated out of high-growth stocks and worked through worse-than-expected jobless data. The Dow reversed gains to register a 29-point drop, despite earlier logging session highs of over 200 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq settled deep into the red as well, with the latter logging its worst daily drop since Sept. 28. Against this backdrop, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index, snapped back from a nearly three-week intraday low to finish the day higher.
Comments / 0