'It's a good problem': Montana State managing awkward timing of early signing day

Montana State kickers Luke Pawlak and Blake Glessner wait for the field to clear so they can continue practicing during fall camp on Aug. 19. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Brent Vigen took a moment to catch his breath.

Vigen had just talked for nearly 25 straight minutes about his first signing class as Montana State’s head football coach. He was physically fatigued from the long monologue, and he’s in the middle of a mentally demanding time.

“We’re still playing, we have finals going on, we’ve got to practice this afternoon,” Vigen told reporters Wednesday. “It’s a good combination of events, for sure.”

Vigen has some issues with the timing of early national signing day, and it hasn’t been easy to recruit while in the middle of an FCS playoff run. But as he talked about his 16 signees three days before MSU’s home semifinal game against South Dakota State, he found it hard to complain.

“You certainly are going to lean on doing everything we can to keep playing, and we owe that to our guys in the program. I think the guys we’re recruiting understand that,” Vigen said. “It's a good problem.”

MSU’s early signing class includes 12 Montanans, including four from Billings West (Caden Dowler, Taco Dowler, Max Kimball and Max Murphy), two from Gallatin (Rylan Schlepp and Vigen’s son Jake) and two from Butte (Casey Kautzman and Dylan Snyder).

Vigen said the early signing period, which began in 2017, is well-intentioned. When the regular signing period in February was also the first signing period, other teams often poached recruits from Wyoming, said Vigen, who was the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator from 2014-20. He’s seen that happen less often since 2017.

But the early period has “sped up the firing cycle” and “complicated the hiring cycle,” Vigen added. For example, Brian Kelly left Notre Dame to become the coach at LSU in November, even though Notre Dame was a College Football Playoff contender.

The transfer portal has added to the complications. Former MSU starting quarterback Matthew McKay entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2, two days before the Bobcats' playoff opener against UT Martin. Neither McKay nor MSU has explained his decision publicly, but it’s easy to see how the early signing period could have played a role.

If McKay, who lost his starting job to Tommy Mellott, waited to enter the portal until after MSU’s season ended, he would have missed a window to talk to teams before the early signing period, thus limiting his chances to find a new home (he has not committed to a new program as of Wednesday night). The Division I football contact period this season is Nov. 28 to Jan. 29.

“It's created this situation where the contact period that is meant really for the high school kids applies to the transfer kids, so they’ve got two weeks, just like anyone else, that they can go places and visit,” Vigen said. “So a transfer kid, you had until basically Sunday to go somewhere and then really another month till you can go see some place.”

Another player in the portal is Luke Pawlak, a freshman who was listed as MSU’s first-string kicker before suffering an injury in fall camp. Blake Glessner has been the starter ever since. Unlike McKay, Pawlak is still a member of the Bobcats.

“I said, ‘We can coexist here. You can continue on because you’re part of the ‘21 Bobcats, and we want you to see that through.’ But to be in contact with other schools or have other schools contact him, he has to be in the transfer portal,” Vigen said of Pawlak. “I really appreciate Luke’s approach to it. If he didn’t have to make it public, he wouldn’t have made it public. It’s just the nature of the transfer portal. Another thing they could probably look at trying to fix.”

Vigen doesn’t pretend to have all the solutions to the signing period timing. He knows someone would have issues with it no matter when it occurred, and he doesn’t expect the NCAA to go back to one signing day.

“These decisions get made from the top down with I'm certain no thought of these FCS teams that are playing,” Vigen said. “So we have to deal with it.”

This is also finals week at MSU, but Vigen said this week has been less challenging than the weeks prior, when the Cats were preparing for games while still in the contact period. He and his assistants tried to visit recruits when they could, but time was obviously limited.

While not ideal, Vigen would much rather prepare for a semifinal game during the early signing period than be in the offseason. Saturday’s game against SDSU will be in front of a sold-out Bobcat Stadium crowd, and it will be televised on ESPN2.

“That's important that guys get a chance to see those opportunities where your program does get seen on a national stage,” Vigen said. “It'll be exciting to continue to tell our story of this ‘21 team to these potential guys over the next weeks and months to come.”