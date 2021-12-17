ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

By Associated Press
Kait 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic Thursday because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found that federal...

