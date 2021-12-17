ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House commits to replacing all lead pipes in the U.S.

Twin Falls Times-News

Harris announces lead pipe and paint removal plan

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced the Biden administration's plan to remove the lead pipe and paint from homes over the next 10 years using new funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The action plan outlined by Harris during a speech to the AFL-CIO, laid out the initiative that would remove aging lead pipes and paint from communities that have "historically been left out and left behind." "Here's the truth. And it's a hard truth: Millions of people in our country, many of them children, are still exposed to lead every day," Harris said. Harris said it is the fear of many parents "that every time they turned on the faucet to give their child a glass of water that they may be filling that glass with poison." The Environmental Protection Agency is taking steps to tighten rules for allowable levels of lead in drinking water, as the Biden administration looks to replace all of the nation's lead service lines.
