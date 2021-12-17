ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

FDA permanently allows women to get abortion pill by mail

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Shep Smith reports the FDA has permanently...

www.cnbc.com

Related
The Week

FDA lifts restrictions on heavily regulated abortion pills, permitting mail delivery in states that allow it

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently lifted 20-year-old restrictions against home delivery and telehealth prescription of a set of pills to terminate a pregnancy, saying a review of the abortion pill's safety did not warrant the extra rules. The FDA has allowed telehealth consultations and mail delivery of the drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol, since April under a special pandemic dispensation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Court revives U.S. Covid-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare in 26 states

The mandate is still blocked in 24 states. The mandate requires that federally funded healthcare facilities mandate Covid-19 vaccines or risk losing federal aid. Most U.S. healthcare workers have already been vaccinated by choice. A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday revived in 26 states a Biden administration Covid-19 vaccine...
U.S. POLITICS
St. Louis American

Putting abortion rights in historical context

The Mississippi case now before the U.S. Supreme Court challenges Roe v. Wade in the harshest terms ever and before a conservative court with justices hostile to the current law of the land. The fact that the last two assaults on woman’s constitutional right to choose have come from Southern...
EDUCATION
