ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL should immediately return to daily testing for all players

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Players Association has wanted daily testing of vaccinated players for months. The NFL has resisted, and it continues to do so. The NFL needs to change that approach now. Although the league contends that most of the spread happens away from the facility, there’s no denying that...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Decides On New Kickoff Time For Eagles-WFT Game

Since multiple teams are dealing with serious COVID-19 outbreaks right now, the NFL has made a few significant changes to its Week 15 schedule. For starters, the NFL has moved this Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders to a late Monday afternoon time slot. Additionally, the league moved this Sunday’s showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks to Tuesday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
NBC Sports

Mac Jones offers one theory on why Patriots stumbled against Colts

With an extra week to prepare for the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots seemingly should have looked much sharper out of the gate on Saturday night. After all, Bill Belichick-coached teams are 15-6 in games after a bye week. But according to quarterback Mac Jones, it sounds like the...
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Antonio Brown News

Many have been wondering if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold onto Antonio Brown following his suspension for allegedly using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. When Brown was signed to the Buccaneers last season, head coach Bruce Arians said the team wouldn’t be tolerating any non-sense. Does that mean...
NFL
The Spun

Embarrassing Panthers’ 4th-and-1 Play Going Viral

The Carolina Panthers may have just had the worst 4th-and-1 play of the NFL season. Carolina was at mid-field when quarterback Cam Newton got the ball and threw a horrific pass behind the line of scrimmage. It wasn’t even close to his intended target. Even if it was, the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Browns sign ’emergency quarterback’ you’ve never heard of due to COVID-19 crisis

The Cleveland Browns’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders has been postponed until at least Monday. With that in mind, the Browns are taking precautions. Cleveland could be without both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, as both tested positive for COVID-19. Mayfield made his displeasure with the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol quite obvious, as now-24 Browns have tested positive for the virus as of this writing.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones latest comment will make Cowboys fans excited

The Dallas Cowboys were able to come away with an impressive 21-6 victory against the New York Giants in Week 15. Dallas now sits at 10-4 on the season and have been playing better football than usually do in most of the past decade. The longtime owner of the Cowboys,...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Carson Wentz’s accusation

Viewers of Saturday night’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots were surprised when Colts QB Carson Wentz got in the face of Patriots pass rusher Matt Judon after a play in the third quarter. So angry was Wentz that his teammates had to hold him back, which is saying something considering Wentz is not considered a bully of any kind.
NFL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team Week 15 Game Rescheduled To Tuesday Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team will be rescheduled to Tuesday, the NFL said Friday. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFL officially announces three games were moved from this weekend pic.twitter.com/YPdyEh3Bw3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2021 The game is rescheduled due to Washington having dozens of players in health and safety protocols. They have more than 20 players in COVID protocols, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. pic.twitter.com/6hAWfewE7s — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 17, 2021 Several Eagles tweeted about the game being moved on Friday, and none of them are happy. Damn I thought the team would have to forfeit!!! This crazy🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021 So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense! Smh — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) December 17, 2021 LOL — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) December 17, 2021 The NFL also rescheduled the Cleveland Browns,  Las Vegas Raiders game to Monday night. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday.
NFL
AllSteelers

Ben Roethlisberger Jokes About Sitting on Tunnel Steps During Game

PITTSBURGH -- If you watched the broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Tennessee Titans game in Week 15, you probably caught a moment that grabbed your attention. The CBS crew played a video of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sitting by himself on the tunnel steps during the second half of the game.
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy