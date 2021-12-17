ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Omicron quickly becomes dominant variant in Florida county’s wastewater samples

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9Oj8_0dP9QiTP00

ORLANDO, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Even though there have been no cases of clinical infection, the new omicron variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the Florida county that is home to the nation’s largest theme park resorts.

That’s based on wastewater samples. Officials said Wednesday that the omicron variant has quickly surpassed the delta variant in collections taken from wastewater sampling sites in Orange County.

“The omicron variant makes up 100% of the samples analyzed. Some mutations of delta and delta plus were also detected in small quantities,” the local utilities commission told Orlando Weekly in a statement.

Preliminary tests last week detected omicron and additional testing Monday confirmed the finding.

’90 Day Fiancé’ star Jason Hitch dies of complications of COVID-19, family says

“The tests confirmed with certainty that omicron is rapidly becoming the prevalent variant found in all three of Orange County’s wastewater plants,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said at a news conference Wednesday. “I will reiterate that the delta variant was still seen, but in smaller proportions.”

It’s a different story when it comes to people seeking treatment for COVID-19, though. Demings said that those being hospitalized primarily have been infected with the delta variant.

Meanwhile, the county’s positivity rate has improved, Demings said.

“The 14-day rolling positivity rate continues to go in the right direction. As of today, the rate remains below 5%,” according to Demings. That number is nearly half of what it was last year.

Demings attributed the falling positivity rate to the vaccine rollout and urged people to get the shot if they haven’t yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

NY COVID latest: Sunday, December 19, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. NYC mayor holds COVID briefing Mayor Bill de Blasio and Mayor-elect Eric Adams held a COVID-19 briefing Sunday afternoon, amid a sharp uptick […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Coronavirus
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
WETM 18 News

More than $130 million in federal funding for New York’s airports

U.S. Senators announced more than $136,977,897 in federal funds have been allocated through the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for 59 airports across New York State. The 2022 Fiscal Year funding can be used for improvements related to runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.
CORNING, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Demings
WETM 18 News

CDC predicts nearly 1 million new COVID cases by Christmas

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new COVID-19 case predictions, which indict nearly one million COVID cases could develop in the United States by Dec. 25. Ensemble forecasts from the CDC have predicted change over time since the pandemic began. The national forecast reported Wednesday indicates 620,000 to 1.3 […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Nexstar#Orlando Weekly#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WETM 18 News

Johnstown Officer awarded after saving infants life

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) – The Johnstown Police department awarded officer Melissa Nagle with a Commendation and Life-Saving Award Friday, Dec. 17, for saving an infant who was having a seizure and choking. On Thanksgiving, Nagle was called to an infant who was blue/grey in color and was unresponsive due to choking and seizing. Nagle took […]
WETM 18 News

Political Talk: Mask mandate & COVID surge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Welcome to Political Talk with democratic commentator Dora Leland and republican commentator Tom Santulli. The CDC predicts an alarming spike in covid infections and deaths is on the horizon, with cases of the omicron variant doubling every three days or so in this country. New York State’s new mandate is now […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy