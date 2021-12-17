ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two women accuse Chris Noth of sexual assault. He denies accusations

By The Hollywood Reporter
kisswtlz.com
 3 days ago

Actor Chris Noth — best known for his role in HBO’s “Sex and the City” — is denying two sexual assault allegations, including one of the accusations that goes back to 2004. Noth, who played “Mr. Big” in “Sex and the City,” is facing...

State
New York State
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Reveals Final Text Message To Ex-Wife: 'I Did Not Know The Woman I Had Married'

Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
CELEBRITIES
Chris Noth
Elizabeth Wagmeister
Zoe
The Hollywood Reporter

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60. A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin. In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness. She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004). Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POPSUGAR

Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith Showed Up to The Matrix Premiere in Some Very On-Theme Outfits

Want to see the picture-perfect definition of understanding the (fashion) assignment? Look no further than Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith at The Matrix Resurrections premiere. While attending a screening in San Francisco on Saturday, the mother-son duo walked the green carpet dressed to the nines in outfits that were very on-theme for the sci-fi film, which stars Jada as Niobe. Styled by Georgia Medley, Jada wore a red strapless Giambattista Valli gown with a voluminous train and matching stockings, seemingly as a nod to the famous red pill vs. blue pill decision featured in The Matrix franchise. She accessorized with Swarovski jewelry and red lace-up Flor de Maria heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon Bonded With Baby Mama Brittany Bell & Son Golden As Late Zen's Health Took A Turn

Finding solace with his family. Nick Cannon made sure to spend quality time with his family while his late son Zen's health was deteriorating. Earlier this week, the Wild N' Out host revealed his 5-month-old baby — whom he shares with Alyssa Scott — passed away due to a brain tumor. While sharing the tragic news on the Tuesday, December 7, episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the actor tearfully explained Zen's health took a turn for the worst after Thanksgiving.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Rapper Slim 400 dead at 33: Gunned down in Los Angeles

Slim 400, a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene, has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was 33. The Compton-raised rapper was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. No details about what ignited the deadly encounter — or how many suspects were involved — have been released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH

