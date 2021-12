Seniesa Estrada is set to wrap up what has been the most memorable year of her career to date. It hardly means that the best is not yet to come. The unbeaten two-division titlist returns to strawweight for the first defense of her WBA title, as she faces unbeaten Maria Santizo (9-0, 5KOs). The bout is the third title fight of 2021 for Estrada (21-0, 8KOs), who won belts at 105 and 108 pounds in consecutive fights and isn't done collecting hardware.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO