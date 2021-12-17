Working together to Inspire Change

This is what they are, and at this stage of the season it would be foolish to believe that's going to change much because there's too much evidence to the contrary. This is a team that starts slowly on offense, and the evidence supporting that label can be found in the 46 total points the offense has scored in the last eight games. Combined. It's a team that is bad defending the run, whether the specific culprit in a particular game is poor tackling, sloppy gap integrity, or getting handled physically on the line of scrimmage, opponents have been running the football with historic levels of success on this defense. Again, the statistics prove the point, with the last seven opponents all rushing for over 100 yards, and with three of those seven going for over 200 yards. In all, those seven teams have combined for 1,267 yards rushing, a 5.5 average per attempt, and 12 touchdowns.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO