JCHS varsity basketball games are being moved to Hayden

All Geary USD 475 buildings will be closed Friday, December 17. The District has stated that teacher access to buildings will be available from 8 to 10 a.m. for the purposes of retrieving materials. Difficulties have been encountered at the Junction City Water Plant. Water storage tanks are being depleted of reserves. Restrooms and sinks will not have water.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO