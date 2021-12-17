ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

JCHS varsity basketball games are being moved to Hayden

Junction City Lady Jay and Blue Jay varsity basketball games scheduled Friday night in Junction City...

Blue Jay wrestling competes in Oklahoma

Junction City Blue Jay boys varsity wrestlers went 4-4 in the Claremore, Oklahoma duals this past weekend. Junction City defeated teams from Skiatok, OK, Logan Rogersville, Berryhill, and Claremore. They lost to Chanute, Jefferson City, Mo., Vinita, Ok and Salina, OK. In JV action the Blue Jays finished fourth in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
K-State upends Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished five assists, sparking Kansas State to a 67-58 win over Nebraska. Pack saw his first full action after missing two games, including the Wildcats’ one-point loss to Marquette, after suffering a concussion in practice.
KANSAS STATE
KU holds off Stephen F. Austin

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Remy Martin hit a 3-pointer with one minute to go to extend a three-point lead and help No. 7 Kansas over Stephen F. Austin 80-72 on Saturday night. The Jayhawks (9-1) led 73-70 before Martin buried the 3 from the top of the key. Christian Braun scored a game-high 21 points, Ochai Agbaji had 18, Martin contributed 15 and Jalen Wilson scored 10. The Lumberjacks (8-4) were led by David Kachelries with 18 points, Gavin Kensmil scored 16, Sadaidriene Hall had 14 and Calvin Solomon scored 10.
LAWRENCE, KS
K-State's Bowl Pep Rally set for Jan. 3

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State fans can gear up for the TaxAct Texas Bowl with the Wildcats’ annual bowl pep rally on Monday, January 3 at Miller Outdoor Theatre in downtown Houston. The program will begin at 3 p.m. University President Richard Myers and incoming president Richard Linton...
KANSAS STATE
Geary USD 475 announces that there will be no school on Friday

All Geary USD 475 buildings will be closed Friday, December 17. The District has stated that teacher access to buildings will be available from 8 to 10 a.m. for the purposes of retrieving materials. Difficulties have been encountered at the Junction City Water Plant. Water storage tanks are being depleted of reserves. Restrooms and sinks will not have water.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Junction City, KS
