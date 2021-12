EDMONDS, Wash. — Some families across Western Washington spent Saturday morning cleaning up after high wind gusts knocked down trees and caused power outages. Terri Yates' family experienced the effects of one of those gusts at their home in Edmonds. When they went to bed, they heard the wind and saw a tall tree in their backyard swaying -- and when they woke up, found it had destroyed a shed full of photos, wedding memories and other items.

