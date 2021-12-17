ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams' Troy Reeder: Added to COVID-19 list

Reeder (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Reeder was among nine players on...

thespun.com

NFL Decides On New Kickoff Time For Rams-Seahawks Game

Another domino has fallen in the NFL’s current scheduling crisis. This time, it’s the big NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams getting a new kickoff time. On Friday, the NFL officially moved the Seahawks-Rams game from Sunday to Tuesday. That game will now...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams star Aaron Donald drops major injury update ahead of Seahawks clash

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is currently on track to feature in the upcoming Tuesday clash against the Seattle Seahawks. Two days after the Rams’ thrilling win over the Arizona Cardinals, Donald was listed on the team’s injury report due to a knee issue. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner went on to take part in the team’s last three scheduled practices over the week, although he was a limited participant in each session.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tyler Higbee, three others added to Rams COVID-19 reserve list

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee missed Monday night’s win over the Cardinals after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, but he was activated Tuesday after what was believed to be a false positive test. Higbee appears to have tested positive again. He was one of four players added...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
CBS Sports

Urban Meyer firing: Incident with Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson led to Jaguars letting go of head coach

There was a common narrative in the wake of Urban Meyer's firing in Jacksonville that the final decision to move on from him was linked to public claims Wednesday by former kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him in the preseason. However, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, owner Shad Khan already knew by the start of the week that he would be letting Meyer go just months into his tenure.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TexansDaily

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Set To Make First NFL Start

HOUSTON - Jonathan Owens is poised to make personal history - and national headlines - when he makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Houston Texans' safety, a former undrafted free agent from Missouri State and current boyfriend of TIME's Athlete of the Year Simone Biles, steps into the spotlight against Jaguars rookie quarterback and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
NFL
CBS Boston

Why Did Bill Belichick Call For Patriots To Kick Field Goal In Fourth Quarter Vs. Colts?

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Perhaps in the end, it didn’t matter. When Jonathan Taylor broke free for a 67-yard touchdown despite the Patriots’ defense knowing that Indianapolis was in an obvious running situation, the Colts might have shown that they were going to win this game no matter what. Still, after the Colts’ 27-17 win over the Patriots, one can’t help but wonder why Bill Belichick elected to kick a field goal when facing a fourth-and-goal from the 7-yard line while trailing 20-7 with 9 minutes left in the game. Turning a 20-7 deficit into a 20-10 deficit takes a two-score game...
NFL
The Big Lead

Tom Brady Threw an Interception and a Fit Against the New Orleans Saints

Tom Brady struggled against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. Brady completed 25 of 45 passes for 190 yards and an interception as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut out by a division rival at home. C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked off Brady to ice the game late in the fourth quarter and then things got crazy.
NFL

