Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Institute offering tools for teachers, parents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The past couple of years have been challenging for teachers, parents and students as they continue to navigate education during the pandemic.

The Van Andel Institute for Education in Grand Rapids is offering some support to help make things a little easier.

Terra Tarango, the chief education officer at VAI, says most of the tools and resources are available online and are free to use.

Programs include “education spotlights,” which are articles to help teachers in lesson application.

“Blue Apple Timely Topics” is another resource that connects lessons to current events, like celebrating Black History Month and respectful debate.

Students can benefit from the Van Andel Institute for Education with afterschool cohorts, a free program for students in grades four through seven where they can investigate modern issues using scientific tools.

Summer camps are held for students in second through 12th grade. Next year’s schedule will be launched in January.

For more information, go to VAEI.org .

Grand Rapids, MI
