Woman shot by US Border Patrol agent files claim

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station stopped a human smuggling attempt south of Hebbronville, Texas. The event occurred during the evening of Dec. 15, when agents observed a suspicious vehicle traveling on Farm to Marker Road 649. As agents attempted take a closer look, the vehicle stopped abruptly and the occupants absconded into the brush, north of the community of Guerra. Agents apprehended 14 undocumented individuals from the countries of Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras, and El Salvador. All were taken into custody and processed accordingly.
Comments / 0