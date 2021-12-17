Woman shot by US Border Patrol agent files claim

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents save a two-year child suffering from a serious medical condition south of Laredo, Texas. Agents assigned to the Laredo South Station encountered a mother and her two children on the evening of Nov. 30, after responding to a group of individuals who had made an illegal entry into the United States. The family group had become separated from a larger group of undocumented individuals. When found, one of the children needed medical attention due to showing signs of dehydration. Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technicians provided medical assistance to the child until City of Laredo Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and transported the child to a local hospital for further medical attention.

LAREDO, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO