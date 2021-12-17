Man intentionally derails train at Port of L.A., cites fear of Navy COVID ship to police

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A San Pedro train engineer who formerly worked for the Port of Los Angeles pleaded guilty Thursday to terrorism charges for intentionally derailing a train near the U.S. Navy Hospital ship last March.

Eduardo Moreno, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of committing a terrorist attack and other violence against railroad carriers and mass transportation systems, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement .

"According to his plea agreement, on March 31, 2020, Moreno drove a train at high speed, did not slow down near the end of the railroad track, and intentionally derailed the train off the tracks near the United States Naval Ship Mercy – a hospital ship then docked in the Port of Los Angeles," the DOJ said, adding that the Mercy was docked in L.A. as a medical relief ship during the early months of COVID-19 pandemic.

No one was injured as a result of the train derailment but the San Pedro resident did admit in his plea agreement that some $700,000 in damage was caused as a result of his actions.

In his first interview with the Los Angeles Port Police last March, Moreno said he "did it" because he was suspicious of the Mercy and "believed it had an alternate purpose related to COVID-19 or a government takeover." He also said it was a spur of the moment decision, not planned.

"While admitting to intentionally derailing and crashing the train, [Moreno] said he knew it would bring media attention and 'people could see for themselves,' referring to the Mercy ," according to the affidavit.

Moreno will next be in court on March 11, 2022 for a sentencing hearing. He faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

