Are buffets open in Las Vegas? Yes, some

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cousin Eddie said it best: “I’ll have some of that there yella … and don’t you get cheap on me, ya hear?”

The memorable line from Randy Quaid in “Vegas Vacation” was a poke at Las Vegas buffets.

But that was the old days … decades before COVID-19 protocols, reservations, gourmet selections and limited hours.

So if you’re fond of “the yella” — likely, macaroni and cheese, something with eggs or scalloped potatoes, or … we don’t really know what that was — you’re probably out of luck this year.

But there are a dozen choices out there waiting to delight you for the holidays, with buffets at many of the major Strip hotels up and running since early summer.

The king of all “best buffet” lists, the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace, headlines the list. “It’s like having your pick of nine high-end restaurants in one location,” according to Caesars. It’s a tourist attraction in itself, and it has a price to match — $75 per person.

We have assembled a list of possibilities for you, but some of the buffets still don’t have specifics for Christmas Day menus. And it’s a good idea to check about reservations. With limited choices, there’s a chance these buffets could be booked well ahead of time. Most say walk-ins are fine, but if they do take reservations, they may be full by the time you arrive.

Most — but not all — of the buffets are on the Strip. Most will offer discounts to player’s card members. Some resorts do not offer their prices online, and prices can change. The listings below should give you a general idea about what to expect.

Station Casinos did not respond to a request for information about any plans to reopen buffets at the popular locals casinos.

The Bacchanal Buffet . Friday-Sunday, 4-10 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Brunch, $55 per person, dinner: $75 per person. Children’s rates available. Reservations suggested. “From Roman-style pizza to roaming dim sum carts, find a world of flavor at our nine kitchen stations. Indulge in originals like chipotle bourbon BBQ oysters and duck carnitas quesadillas. Sample delightful vegan options and explore a new selection of Laotian, Filipino, Indonesian, Thai and Vietnamese dishes. And save room for dessert like earl grey mousse, salted caramel popcorn and gelato.” The Buffet at Bellagio . Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, $42 per person, Friday-Sunday, $50 per person. Children’s rates available. “Our Chefs bring together the freshest ingredients and the best dishes from around the world, including Italian, Japanese, Chinese and American cuisines plus a whole lot more. Be wowed by the talent on display at our live-action cooking stations and take your taste buds on a journey of discovery as you sample favorite dishes and new temptations. To cap off the feast, discerning dessert fanatics will be able to lose themselves in fresh pastries and a personalized gelato stand.” Wicked Spoon at The Cosmopolitan . Christmas menu available online, with prices about $15 higher. No reservations. Breakfast, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Brunch (Saturday-Sunday), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Breakfast, $38 per person, lunch $45 per person, brunch $48 per person. Children’s rates available. “We’ve taken a wicked twist on the traditional buffet, now offering a unique market dining experience unlike any other on The Las Vegas Strip. With its mix of top quality, familiar staples and imaginative seasonal dishes, this Las Vegas buffet satisfies cravings and invites discovery.” The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas . Reservations suggested. Breakfast, 8 a.m.-10 a.m., brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner, 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Breakfast, $39, brunch, $46, dinner, $65. Beginning with Friday dinner and running through brunch on Sunday, menu shifts to gourmet selection (brunch, $50, dinner, $70). Regular menu resumes with Sunday dinner. “The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas redefines the breakfast, brunch or dinner experience with a feast of options, including an all-new eggs Benedict station and a Latin Street Food station among the 16 tantalizing food kitchens designed by Executive Chef Jason Duarte. All the classics are here too, from butcher-inspired cuts to shrimp cocktail, sushi and more.” MGM Grand Buffet . Reservations suggested. Brunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Weekdays, $28, weekends, $37. Children 5 and under eat free. “The MGM Grand Buffet’s enormous array of cuisine is sure to grant your culinary wishes. From the Champagne brunch to the endless beer and wine, guests will find plenty of favorite dishes.” The Buffet at Excalibur . Reservations suggested. Brunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Weekdays, $27, weekends, $30. Children’s pricing available. “The buffet at Excalibur offers endless variety for whatever you crave. Feast on cuisine from around the world or dive into our Weekend Brunch every Saturday and Sunday. From pancakes to shrimp, from bacon to fruit, you’ll leave brunch satisfied. Want more? Head over to our Made-To-Order Crepes and Omelets station!” Circus Circus Buffet . No details online. Brunch, Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner, Friday-Saturday, 4:30-10 p.m. Brunch, $26, dinner, $25. The Buffet at Luxor . Reservations suggested. Brunch, Wednesday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, $27, Saturday-Sunday, $30. “Features a massive 30-foot salad bar, homemade pizza station, delectable carving station, a tasty omelet station, and specialties from around the world. The scrumptious dessert station features fresh baked pastries and sugar-free dessert.” Garden Court Buffet at Main Street Station . Christmas menu available online. Brunch, Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner, Friday-Saturday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Brunch, $19, dinner, $26. Children’s pricing available. “From the moment you step inside, you’ll enjoy the spacious surroundings with elegant Victorian décor. Join us for a brunch or dinner all-you-can-eat experience!” Garden Buffet at South Point . Christmas menu available online ($25). Breakfast, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-10 a.m., lunch, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., brunch, Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner, Monday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Breakfast, $13, lunch, $17, brunch, $25, dinner, $25, seafood night, $37. “Six live cooking stations: Asian, Mexican, Italian, barbecue, Chinese and seafood dishes, or customize your own creation at the Mongolian grill. Prime Rib and peel and eat shrimp are served every evening in our buffet. Seafood night is on Friday with crab legs, oysters on the half shell, peel and eat shrimp, and sushi among the favorites. Bottomless mimosas are a highlight of our brunch buffet menu on Saturday and Sunday which features prime rib, made to order omelets, Eggs Benedict, fluffy pancakes, French toast and iron fresh waffles. Fresh Buffet at Westgate Las Vegas. Breakfast, Sunday, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m.-11 a.m., lunch, Sunday, Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner, Tuesday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Breakfast, $20, lunch, $23, dinner, $27. “Pile your plate high with Chinese dishes, dig into fresh seafood specialties, and make a friend along the way – there’s truly something for everyone at Fresh Buffet.” Market Place Buffet at Rampart Las Vegas. Christmas menu available online. Dinner, Thursday-Monday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m., weekend champagne brunch, Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner, $30, weekend champagne brunch, $30. “The only buffet in northwest Las Vegas, featuring draft beers and wine, culinary action stations and patio dining.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.