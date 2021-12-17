Authorities encourage parents to complete ID kits on their kids

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Before child fingerprint and DNA identification kits became widely available, the critical early hours were lost.

“In 1997, when Amber Hagerman was taken,” said Kenny Hansmire, executive director of the National Child Identification Program, “her mother struggled to find DNA and fingerprint information. So, law enforcement had to go in and fingerprint toys and pull hair from hairbrushes to try to find that information.”

Amber Hagerman’s disappearance and death inspired the program that became the “Amber Alert.”

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Thursday announced a partnership between his office and Hansmire’s program.

The at-home ID kits allow parents and guardians to record the physical characteristics and fingerprints of their children on identification cards. None of the information is made public, officials said.

But there is a challenge when authorities encourage parents to take advantage of the initiative.

Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell Davis said parents have been rejecting such ID kits, partly because of longtime mistrust that people of color have toward police.

He stressed that parents –- not the police –- are the ones who do the work and keep the kits.

Raoul said his office will distribute the kits to the families of 175,000 Illinois kindergarteners after the New Year.

This is a pilot program that could expand.