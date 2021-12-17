ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Abandoned, historic church may get a new life as a skate park, arts center

By Nexstar Media Wire, Elizabeth Barmeier
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELo2W_0dP9Oqvt00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) – When you walk into St. Liborius Church in North St. Louis, you are immediately surrounded by elaborate graffiti done by artists from around the world, and a large competition-sized vert ramp.

Over the past 10 years, Dave Blum, along with other owners and volunteers, has been transforming the abandoned, historic St. Liborius Church into a skate park for the St. Louis community.

The church was established in 1856 and completed in 1889. It is the largest gothic revival church west of the Mississippi and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Renaming it Sk8 Liborius , the former church and rectory are in need of many renovations to meet city code and have it open to the public. Blum and his partners are seeking to raise $1 million to not only transform the facility into a skate park but also a center for underserved youth, and much more.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eDgMx_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14i1lv_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMk2T_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fkgqv_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4sI7_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dpxzj_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVOvv_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yKFC_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onBaI_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWOVg_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdBfQ_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jen80_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FY9Mr_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCMq8_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMDNG_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AVQ84_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaZUk_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYoSE_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GctdA_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sF9BL_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7Z5r_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELblz_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Axrb8_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJhZV_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUHtX_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQDtk_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYSSX_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEuYj_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pyr0P_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ix5Hk_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uYer_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exljd_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwyYg_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YF9J_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x18Ol_0dP9Oqvt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZcEN_0dP9Oqvt00

In 2016, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Liborius Urban Art Studios (LUAS) was established with a mission to preserve the historic St. Liborius Chruch and Rectory in North St. Louis and transform it into an art, music, skill training, education, mentorship, and action sports center.

“There’s a lot of underserved kids in St. Louis — a lot,” Blum said. “It just leads to this massive loss of creative potential. If you grow up … in the city, you might never find out that you love silk screening or photography because you never get to do those things. You’re just trying to survive in your neighborhood. And that’s just profoundly sad.”

Sk8 Liborius would serve as a third space for youth, teens, and adults.

“All human beings need like a third space. You have work or school, and then you have your home. You need like a third place. If you offer a productive third space, people go to it. But if not, they need a third space and they’ll find another one – whether like a bar, or a street corner, or drugs, or whatever it is. But that special outlet away from work and home is like a requirement for human beings,” Blum said.

“If we provide that space for kids, you could start a really good foundation for a healthy life.”

Phase 1 of the organization’s plan is to get the church and rectory up to code, in order to open the doors to the community as a skate park and art center and to transform a section of the building into a bed and breakfast to fund the Liborius Urban Art Center.

Phase 2 of the plan will be to open the Liborius Urban Art Studios and transform the lower level of the building into a maker space where community members can learn trade skills to create a livelihood.

Renovations to the building include new restroom facilities, safety and exit signage, infrastructure upgrades, windows and doors, an ADA ramp and an exit stairway. The organization also needs an occupancy permit for nonprofit businesses to operate an indoor skate and BMX park, as well as an occupancy permit to operate a bed and breakfast.

Sk8 Liborius is looking for monetary donations, but also volunteers to get involved with the organization. To donate and learn how to get involved visit Sk8 Liborius’ website , and follow on Facebook and Instagram .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
iheart.com

"Holiday Gift Gallery" continues at the Pump House Center for the Arts

The "Holiday Gift Gallery" continues at the Pump House Center for the Arts in Chillicothe's Yoctangee Park. Director John Payne says several prominent local artists have work on sale through Christmas eve: Patrick Sims, John Victor, Roger Chapin, Steven Riggs, Tom King, Richard Moore. Payne says he's noticed that younger...
ENTERTAINMENT
ledger.news

New Life Church Sewing Circle Donates to AssistCare

Lila Grover brought quilts for residents of AssistCare, created and generously donated by The New Life Church Sewing Circle. Each quilt has the resident’s name on it and was created with that specific person in mind. The leader of the sewing circle is Karmina Bowhay. She organizes the group...
CHARITIES
kalb.com

New sculpture at Leesville Art Park

At Tuesday’s Alexandria City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted to enter into a contract with Kinetix to help recruit officers to the Alexandria Police Department. Charles Mayeux has show-cause meeting. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Charles Mayeux, the former Chief of Evergreen Police and Fire Department who is...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cilfm.com

Rent One Park gets new life

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) — Marion’s Rent One Park has a new owner. Marion Center Project LLC, recently purchased the former home of the Southern Illinois Miners and plans to use the facility for youth sports. A timeline for any renovations or changes is not clear. Marion Center Project...
MARION, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Arts Center#Art Center#Street Art#St Liborius Church#St Liborius Chruch#Rectory
thebee.news

Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting: New Life Church

New Life Church, located at 2214 Laguna Rd. Mohave Valley, AZ 86440 celebrated their ribbon cutting yesterday with guest from all across the community. Owners, Mike Cardello and wife, Polly Cardello welcomed around 40 community members and business representatives into their Church to celebrate the new ownership and revitalization of the building. Mike and Polly are on a mission to provide the local community a welcoming atmosphere with quality music and an opportunity to praise the lord.
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
fox35orlando.com

First look at new state-of-the-art Winter Park Events Center & Library

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Seven years in the making, the Winter Park Events Center and Library is opening this weekend. The construction phase of the uniquely-shaped buildings has had drivers turning their heads for quite some time, creating lots of curiosity and interest in what the inside will look like.
WINTER PARK, FL
actionnewsnow.com

Redding gets $8.5M grant for new community center, park

REDDING, Calif. - The City of Redding received an $8.5 million grant to help fund the building of a community center and park in northwest Redding, according to the City of Redding. The park, Panorama Park, will be 10.5 acres at 960 Lake Blvd. “This space will provide consistency for...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WPFO

Historic building is reassembled, gets new life in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Going above and beyond to preserve a Portland property. Historic building number 12 on the Eastern waterfront was originally a pattern storehouse for the Portland Company Complex, built in 1895. It's part of the 10.5-acre Portland Foreside development. Managing Partner Casey Prentice says when they found out...
PORTLAND, ME
pcpatriot.com

Town to host meeting to gain input on new skate park design

The Town of Pulaski’s new skatepark will take another step toward completion next week when town officials host a meeting with interested citizens in the skate community and the consultant who has completed design services for the park. According to Brady Deal, Economic Development Director for the town, the...
PULASKI, VA
wfxg.com

May Park Community Center to be used as a warming center for the upcoming winter season

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The May Park Community Center will be used as a warming center for Augusta residents when the temperatures drop this upcoming January. Augusta-Richmond County commissioners voted Tuesday at the commission meeting to utilize the facility again in 2022. Commissioner Jordan Johnson asked for the vote. He says ensuring warming centers are available throughout the city is important during the winter months.
AUGUSTA, GA
Kingsport Times-News

Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park closes in lead up to new park unveiling

KINGPSPORT — The Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in downtown Kingsport will close for good Dec. 15. The park will be closed just a few months before the opening of its new location in the spring of 2022. The new park will be located in Brickyard Park and promises to offer a better, more modern skating experience for Kingsport’s skate community.
KINGSPORT, TN
kymkemp.com

Ink People Center for the Arts announces new Executive Director

Ink People Center for the Arts is excited to announce Leslie Castellano as its new Executive Director. Castellano will succeed Libby Maynard, who is retiring this December after 42 years leading the organization. Leslie Castellano’s name will be familiar to members of the arts community through her work as an...
EUREKA, CA
KXAN

KXAN

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy