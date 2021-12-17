ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Procession for late NFL star Demaryius Thomas to be held in Georgia Saturday

By Alex Rose, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

DUBLIN, Ga. ( KDVR ) — One week after the tragic death of Bronco’s wide receiver Demaryius Thomas , the city of Dublin in Georgia has announced plans for a procession in his honor.

According to a city Facebook post , Thomas’s family has asked people to line Jackson Street and Bellevue Avenue in Dublin, as a procession takes Thomas from Dudley Funeral Home to West Laurens High School, where Thomas played.

His family asked the community to wear Thomas’ favorite colors: blue and green, and orange and blue.

The procession will include a police escort and will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Demaryius Thomas, found dead in shower, may have died from seizure, family says

Thomas was found dead in a bedroom shower by police on the evening of Dec. 9, after a 911 call was placed “in reference to a cardiac arrest,” according to a police report obtained by KDVR.

Police were notified by dispatch that Thomas was “not conscious and not breathing.” When officers arrived, they had to push a gate open in order to enter the home.

Once officers made entry into the home, they found Thomas laying down in the shower on his back. The report says he had clear signs of rigor mortis, indicating that he had died.

NFL and players agree to new COVID protocols amid flood of positive tests

KOA Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright learned Thomas had been suffering from neurological issues stemming from a 2019 vehicle crash that may have caused his death. In that crash, Thomas was driving 70 mph in a 30 mph zone, lost control, and then went airborne, flipping end-over-end after hitting a median.

Thomas’ cousin, LaTonya Bonseigneur, told the Associated Press that he had been suffering from seizures for the past year.

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” Bonseigneur said . “He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower.”

Thomas, who died at the age of 33, won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos and was selected for the Pro Bowl in five straight years.

