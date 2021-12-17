ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

FBI issues warning about holiday shopping scams

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jen Steer
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNJvE_0dP9ObwE00

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FBI is warning about scams this holiday shopping season.

The FBI said non-delivery, where the victim pays for an item they never receive, and non-payment, where the victim provides a service or product but never gets money in return, are the most common scams.

If you believe you’re the victim of a scam, contact your bank or credit union, and your local police department. You can also file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center .

The FBI offers the following tips:

  • Secure all financial accounts with strong passwords or passphrases. The FBI recommends using different passwords for each financial account, as well as multifactor authentication, whenever available.
  • Buy directly from secure and reputable websites. Steer clear of unfamiliar sites, especially if they’re offering unrealistic discounts on brand-name merchandise.
  • As usual, if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.
  • Before making a purchase, verify the legitimacy of buyers or sellers. If you’re using an online marketplace or auction website, check those feedback ratings. Be wary of any buyers and sellers with lots of unfavorable ratings or no ratings at all.
  • Credit cards provide several layers of security against fraud and are typically the safest way to conduct online shopping.
  • Skip sellers and websites that demand payment solely through gift cards — that’s a major red flag for fraud.
  • Also beware sellers who insist shoppers pay with cryptocurrency or wire transfers, methods allowing them to quickly receive and bank the funds with little recourse for scammed shoppers.
  • Check bank and credit card statements routinely, including after making online purchases and in the weeks following the holidays.
  • Never give personal information like your date of birth or Social Security number to anyone you don’t know.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Online Scams#Credit Card#Wjw#Social Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
KXAN

Trump sues New York attorney general

(The Hill) – Former President Trump filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) in an effort to block her civil probe into his business. Trump’s lawyers in the complaint attacked the investigation as an attempt to undermine him politically and charged James with violating the former president’s constitutional rights. “The investigations commenced […]
POTUS
KXAN

KXAN

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy