'It's a good problem': Montana State managing awkward timing of early signing day

By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

Brent Vigen took a moment to catch his breath. Vigen had just talked for...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
On3.com

WATCH: Alabama reveals jerseys for Cotton Bowl CFP semifinal

The Alabama Crimson Tide revealed the new jerseys they will be wearing in the Cotton Bowl as they play their College Football Playoff semifinal. Alabama will play Cincinnati on Dec. 31, with the winner earning a spot in the National Championship Game. Alabama’s Cotton Bowl jerseys. In a short...
Gator Country

Putting Billy Napier’s early signing day performance in perspective

If you could tell Gator fans at the start of November that Florida would sign just nine players on the early National Signing Day, you’d probably have them worked up. You could raise the anxiety even more by mentioning that QB Nick Evers and WRs Isaiah Bond, Chandler Smith, and Jayden Gibson would not be among the nine. For the coup de grâce, at least among the real recruitniks, you could reveal that the two lowest-rated non-kickers were mid-range 3-star offensive linemen, one a flip from a Sun Belt school — and that’s after firing John Hevesy.
Digital Courier

'We're going to do it all': How Mark Whipple and Scott Frost will set about melding offensive systems

New Nebraska wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph had just finished up his roundtable-style interview session with reporters on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium and stood up to make his way back toward the football offices when he noticed that his freshly minted coworker, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, was still at a table across the room, fielding questions.
On3.com

Ohio State loses four-star defensive lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Henry-Young redshirted the 2020 season, his first year with the Ohio State program. He appeared in just two games during the redshirt season against Nebraska and Rutgers, totaling just one tackle on the season, which happened to be a sack. This year, that has hardly changed, as Henry-Young has hardly seen the field in his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes; his sole tackle in 2020 is the only statistic he’s recorded in two seasons with the program. Henry-Young will enter the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
