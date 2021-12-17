ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Wolverine TV: Blake Corum, more Michigan players talk Georgia, pre-bowl practices, more

By Clayton Sayfie about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan Wolverines football second-year freshman running back Blake Corum, sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, redshirt freshman cornerback DJ Turner, junior kicker Jake Moody and sophomore wide...

4-star 2023 offensive lineman Dylan Senda commits to Northwestern

Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child offensive lineman Dylan Senda has committed to Northwestern, he announced on Monday. Senda is the No. 323 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 18 interior offensive lineman and the No. 6 prospect in Michigan.
Ohio State loses four-star defensive lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Henry-Young redshirted the 2020 season, his first year with the Ohio State program. He appeared in just two games during the redshirt season against Nebraska and Rutgers, totaling just one tackle on the season, which happened to be a sack. This year, that has hardly changed, as Henry-Young has hardly seen the field in his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes; his sole tackle in 2020 is the only statistic he’s recorded in two seasons with the program. Henry-Young will enter the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
Nick Saban discusses plan for five-star quarterback Ty Simpson

Days after Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, head coach Nick Saban may have signed his heir in Ty Simpson. Simpson, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback from Martin, Tennessee attended Westview High School and signed his Alabama national letter of intent last week. Though Simpson ranks as a four-star in the On3 rankings, the 2022 quarterback comes in as a five-star recruit via the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s the third-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, and Saban said that Simpson — who recently said that he’d like to enroll at Alabama early — could stand to benefit from participating in the Crimson Tide’s bowl preparation.
Paul Finebaum reacts to Bo Nix's transfer from Auburn to Oregon

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced on Sunday that he is transferring to play for the Oregon Ducks. Nix entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 13. Following Nix’s decision to go play for Oregon, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum talked about the move on the McElroy and Cubelic Show on WJOX in Birmingham on Monday morning. Finebaum believes that Nix’s decision could end up being a really good one.
Paul Finebaum explains how leaving Auburn could ultimately benefit Bo Nix

Roughly a week after Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Nix has found a new home in Oregon. Nix’s three-year run as Auburn’s starting quarterbacks had its ups and downs, but his best season, which came in 2019, was in large part thanks to then-Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. Dillingham was recently hired as Oregon’s offensive coordinator, so as Nix exhausts his last year of collegiate eligibility in Oregon, he’ll have the chance to reunite with Dillingham.
Kirby Smart addresses balance on defense between reacting, preparation after last Georgia loss

Entering the SEC Championship game against Alabama, Georgia hadn’t given up more than 17 points in a single game this season. That changed in Atlanta, as Alabama scored 41 points to take the SEC crown by a 41-24 score. In preparing for Michigan and the College Football Playoff, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said that the team is trying to be very honest and self-aware when evaluating what went wrong on defense.
Former Auburn quarterback announces he will transfer to Oregon

Dan Lanning has landed the first major transfer portal acquisition of his Oregon tenure. Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is transferring to Oregon, the junior announced Sunday afternoon. Nix will reunite in Eugene with Oregon’s newly-hired offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham, who coached Nix during the 2019 season while serving as...
Buckeyes reserve defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young enters transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Darrion Henry-Young has been building toward a break out at Ohio State for two seasons. The untapped potential will have to be realized somewhere else. Henry-Young entered the transfer portal Monday morning after two years inside the program. The Ohio native defensive lineman and high school teammate of Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. will have four years of eligibility remaining.
MMPG: Examining positive and negative trends for Michigan basketball

Michigan basketball is 7-4, had just one game in the last week — an 87-50 win over Southern Utah — and has just two non-conference games left before Big Ten play resumes. On this week's edition of 'Monday Morning Point Guard,' we provide a snapshot of where the Wolverines are at, addressing positive and negative trends and making one prediction.
