ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

If the NHL wants to play through a COVID wave, it can’t be a stickler for silly rules

By Luke DeCock
myrtlebeachonline.com
 3 days ago

As the Carolina Hurricanes were taking to the ice short-handed against the Detroit Red Wings, six of their COVID-positive players were on a private jet somewhere over Wisconsin. The Hurricanes had almost as many players being shuttled home on a day-long, cross-country odyssey as they did available to play...

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Red Wings paused through Dec. 26, NHL stops cross-border games

The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto...
NHL
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Drury
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Don Waddell
Person
Sebastian Aho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nhl Teams#Raleigh#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#Ahl#The Nashville Predators#The Florida Panthers#The Montreal Canadiens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
bleachernation.com

Pity Points Piling Up, Another Ugly Hit, Red-Hot Rookie Reichel, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

While the result was the same two nights in-a-row for the Blackhawks, the feeling surrounding each result was different. After a disappointing effort against the Nashville Predators on Friday night, Chicago had a much more spirited comeback effort against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. Unfortunately, each game ended in an overtime loss for the Blackhawks and they now face their first losing streak since Derek King took over as head coach.
NHL
Blue Seat

NHL announces new COVID protocols through Jan 7

The NHL and NHLPA have agreed to new COVID protocols through at least January 7. It seems like the big change is restricting the players from going to public indoor places. It doesn’t look like there is an increase in testing, since the players basically get tested daily as is. The rest is just awareness and increased mask wearing.
NHL
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy