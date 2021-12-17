ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roster turnover has led to a down year for the Spokane Chiefs, but more talent is on the way

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spokane Chiefs were the hottest team in the Western Hockey League heading into March 2020. They had the league’s top scorer in Adam Beckman and a soon-to-be NHL defenseman in Ty Smith holding down the back end. Bear Hughes, the Post Falls native and himself an NHL draft selection, was...

