APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – The Appleton School Board has begun the initial phase of their search for a new superintendent, but they’re asking the public for their opinions. “We are looking for input from residents of the school district. People can weigh in on attributes or qualifications they think would be important in the next superintendent,” said Board President Kay Eggert. “We feel it’s very important. The school board wants to hear from the community – what does the community view as important for the next leader of the school district?”

APPLETON, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO