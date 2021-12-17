ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Belichick Doesn’t Have to Spy on the Indianapolis Colts Because They’re Doing the Job for Him With ‘Hard Knocks’: ‘We Track Most Everything Any Team That We Play Does’

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago
It’s no secret that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick always looks for an edge before playing an opponent. He’s known for his meticulous (and sometimes possibly illegal) scouting in order to gain a competitive advantage. When he plays the Indianapolis Colts this week, he won’t have to work as...

