Universal Delays Horror Film The Black Phone to June

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Bergin (EastEnders) has been cast in new holiday horror feature Nutcracker. Filming is currently underway.
Nutcracker also stars Beatrice Fletcher, Julie Stevens, Andy Dixon, May Kelly, Stephen Staley, Christopher Monplaisir, Tony Goodall, Chrissie Wunna, and Kelly Rian Sanson.
The film concerns a struggling novelist who visits her family for Christmas and finds a mysterious, life-size Nutcracker doll, which soon becomes possessed and wreaks havoc. Bergin plays a shopkeeper who knows much about the dark history of the doll.
Scott Jeffrey and Rebecca J. Matthews (the upcoming The Gardener, from Lionsgate/Grindstone) produce from a screenplay by Joe Knetter (Blind), based on a...
