UCLA (9-1) Arizona (11-0) Baylor breaks the trend at the top of the latest poll. Prior to this week’s poll, each of the previous top ranked teams have fallen after reaching No. 1. Gonzaga, Duke, and Purdue each lost games while ranked as the top team in the past three weeks. Baylor leaped to the top of the rankings last week, and the Bears have now broken the trend. Baylor only played one game during Week 6, but it was a win, meaning that the Bears are the first top ranked team in the AP Poll in a month to have a perfect week.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO