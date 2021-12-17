ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

By Associated Press
Bay News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic Thursday because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found that federal...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US appeals court reinstates vaccine mandate for large companies

A US federal appeals court Friday reinstated a Biden administration mandate that large companies require Covid-19 vaccines for their employees, after the move was halted in court in November. President Joe Biden had set a January 4 deadline for companies with more than 100 employees to ensure full vaccination of their workers against Covid-19 -- a rule the administration said would affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce. The Friday ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals removes an earlier stay, allowing the vaccine order to move ahead, although the matter is likely to head to the Supreme Court. Judge Jane Stranch did not rule on the ultimate merit of the order, but ruled that it had the potential to be found valid to protect American workers from the coronavirus.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
CBS Denver

Four Colorado Businessmen Indicted For Falsely Claiming Disinfectant Killed COVID-19 Virus

DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Attorney General’s Office announced Friday a grand jury indictment against four individuals and a Wheat Ridge-based company for deceptively marketing and selling a disinfecting service with a product they knew could not kill the Coronavirus. In a press release, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser stated the proprietors of Microforce advertised their cleaning service’s product as capable of bonding to surfaces and creating a protective layer that eliminated the Coronarvirus, as well as other bacteria and viruses, for up to 90 days. Microforce almost exclusively used Monofoil X in its disinfecting services, according to the state’s prosecutors. But the...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers

Prior to the pandemic, nearly all the religious exemption requests clients brought attorney James Reidy sought a work schedule accommodation for religious holidays and practices. Reidy represents employers, and those with vaccine mandates are coming to him with a new question these days: Given that an employee need only attest that their “sincerely held” religious […] The post Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mortimer Sackler
Person
William Tong
Person
Letitia James
The Independent

Four people charged in $35m Covid relief fraud scheme

Four people have been charged by a grand jury in Houston, Texas in relation to a $35million Covid-19 relief fraud scheme, bringing the total to 15 suspects in the case.According to the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Texas, the defendants fraudulently obtained and laundered millions of dollars in forgivable loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law by former president Donald Trump in May 2020. The Justice Department announced on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio disciplinary counsel files complaint against Franklin County domestic-relations judge

The Ohio Supreme Court's disciplinary counsel has filed a complaint against a Franklin County judge, alleging that she required a litigant in a divorce case to sign a parenting agreement without consulting with his attorney. Domestic Relations/Juvenile Court Judge Kim A. Browne violated three provisions of the code of judicial conduct by her...
OHIO STATE
CNET

Mask mandates now in 8 states, federal mask requirements extended

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the omicron variant now detected in 39 states in the US, federal mask mandates have been extended until March 18 in an effort to curb the spread, President Joe Biden recently announced. The federal mandate was originally supposed to expire on Jan. 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Purdue University#Lawsuits#Drugs#Purdue Pharma#Oxycontin
Wisconsin Examiner

Prescription drug costs relief awaits Senate action

For too long Wisconsinites have had to pay too much to get the prescription drugs that we depend on. We pay three times more for the same medications as people do in other countries, leaving many people having to ration pills or forgo essential medications altogether because of cost. In 2017, more than 20% of […] The post Prescription drug costs relief awaits Senate action appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
U.S. POLITICS
The Baltimore Sun

More than 2 weeks after cybersecurity breach, Maryland reports thousands of new COVID cases, surging positivity

More than 28,500 Marylanders tested positive for COVID-19 during the past two weeks since Maryland Department of Health servers were taken offline following a cyberattack and state officials reported little data. The state restored some data reporting Monday, the same day as Gov. Larry Hogan reported that he had tested positive for the virus. Some figures, such as where infections were logged ...
MARYLAND STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy