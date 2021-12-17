New Peacemaker Character Posters Highlight the Cast

After 2020’s Birds of Prey, it was obvious that big changes were coming to the DC Extended Universe (specifically, the cinematic universe). DC has a reputation for being a bit scattered in distribution and quality of their cinematic projects; a reputation they’re still trying to recover from. The ever-changing team of directors, writers, and producers for each project make it difficult to find continuity across multiple films. After Zack Snyder’s Justice League, many DC fans were left with unanswered questions; Will Snyder be back for another DCEU project? Will we ever get a good ensemble DCEU movie? Where do we go from here? It’s worth noting that Patty Jenkins (Director of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman: 1984), has made the most significant strides in the DCEU. Her films have been more successful than most of the DC predecessors, and there’s no question that Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins aren’t going anywhere. The same can be said about Shazam! (2019; directed by David Sandberg), which was a box-office smash. DC is employing a few folks who worked on the Marvel franchise (i.e. Joss Whedon finishing Justice League), but some fans are divided. On one side, you have fans that are avid about the darker and grittier aspects of the Snyder films; they don’t want this to feel like Marvel/Disney. On the other side, fans are thrilled with the newer direction, encouraging the studio to continue using actors, characters, and staff that support a more ‘Marvel-esque’ product.

