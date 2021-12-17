ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge tosses $4.5 billion deal shielding Purdue's Sackler family from opioid lawsuits

CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge overturned a roughly $4.5 billion settlement that legally shielded members of the Sackler family who stand accused of helping fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said in a written opinion on Thursday the New York bankruptcy court that approved the settlement did not have...

BGONEidiot45
6d ago

Their ability to pay 450 billion dollars to attempt to avoid accountability shows the massive amount of money they made by pushing death and misery onto the world. They made the drug epedimic worse than ever.

Stilgar
6d ago

I say seize every penny and property they own, and I mean all the way down the family tree, then put every single one of them in prison for life.

